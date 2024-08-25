Qatar Museums' Creative Hubs, Alwaleed Philanthropies“Global” Establishes Cultural Partnership

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Museums (QM), the preeminent institution for art and culture led by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa al-Thani, and Alwaleed Philanthropies, chaired by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, have entered into a collaboration agreement that supports and initiates projects around the world.

The collaboration agreement signifies a joint commitment to enhancing various facets of the creative in both countries, and support local creatives and artisans.

The collaboration agreement was signed by HE Sheikha Al Mayassa, chairperson of the QM, and Princess Lamia bint Majed AlSaud, secretary general and member of the Board of Trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies.

The QM's Creative Hubs and Alwaleed Philanthropies“Global” will work towards enhancing joint efforts across various domains, including expanding market opportunities for designers and creatives promoting their work locally and globally.

It will cover future initiatives for knowledge exchange with the aim to promote cross-cultural collaborations and innovations in the creative industries.

A significant aspect of the partnership involves supporting local artisans and preserving traditional craftsmanship and heritage from both countries and the region.

The QM and Alwaleed Philanthropies“Global” will also share impactful research on the creative economy in the region that will aid in creating policies and future initiatives at advancing the sector.

In addition, the collaboration seeks to support vocational education and facilitate participation in the Alwaleed Cultural Network (ACN), support various cultural events and dialogue.

Both cultural entities look forward to leveraging this collaboration agreement to further support the region's cultural landscape, and make positive and meaningful contributions to the circular economy.

Over four decades, Alwaleed Philanthropies has supported and spent more than $4.4bn on social welfare and initiated more than 1,000 projects in over 190 countries, managed by 10 Saudi female members, and reaching more than 1bn beneficiaries around the world, regardless of gender, race, or religion.

Alwaleed Philanthropies collaborates with a range of philanthropic, governmental, and nongovernmental to combat poverty, empower women and youth, develop communities, provide disaster relief, and create cultural understanding through education.

It seeks to build bridges for a more compassionate, tolerant, and accepting world.

