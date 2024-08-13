Authorities detains Ukraine's deputy energy minister on charges of accepting bribe of USD500K

(MENAFN) Ukraine's deputy minister has been detained on charges of accepting a bribe of USD500,000, as announced by investigators on Monday. This development adds to the series of major corruption scandals that have troubled the country since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The Ukrainian security services revealed that the deputy minister, identified by media as Oleksandr Khilo, was apprehended in Kiev. Authorities hailed the arrest as a significant breakthrough in exposing a large-scale corruption scheme.



According to the investigators, Khilo had solicited bribes from managers of mining companies in western Ukraine, who sought permission to transport mining equipment to areas near the front line. Khilo, along with three alleged accomplices, was caught in the act and now faces severe legal consequences, including a potential sentence of up to 12 years in prison and the confiscation of their property. The Ukrainian Security Service issued a statement detailing these developments, shortly before the Ukrainian government officially dismissed Khilo from his position, although it did not comment on the specific charges.



Ukraine has pledged to intensify its anti-corruption efforts as part of its bid to join the European Union, seeking to address and rectify the deep-rooted corruption issues that have plagued its governance.



MENAFN13082024000045015682ID1108547897