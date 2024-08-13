Kerala: Police Officer Assaults Female Colleague On VIP Duty, No Action Taken

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Idukki: A shocking incident has come to light in Idukki, where a civil officer allegedly assaulted a female police officer on duty as part of the security arrangements for the visit of Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. The incident occurred on Sunday morning at the Thodupuzha bus stand.

The civil police officer from Muttom station attacked the woman officer, who was later rescued by those present at the scene and taken to the station. Despite the severity of the incident, no action has been taken against the erring officer, with the police citing lack of complaint as the reason.

The incident has sparked widespread resentment among police personnel, who are demanding action against the officer who committed the assault. Following the incident, efforts were made to settle the issue without complaint.

No leave for police officials during Onam

In a separate development, the Pathanamthitta District Police Chief, V. Ajith, has announced that police personnel will not be granted leave during the Onam festival. The order, which applies to all police personnel in the district, is effective from September 14 to 18.

Several police personnel had submitted leave applications in advance, expecting a long break during the festival season, and the increasing number of applications forced a decision from the district police chief.



