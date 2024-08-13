Greek Wildfire Spreads To Edge Of Athens Towns, Hospitals Evacuated

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A fast-moving wildfire fuelled by gale-force winds spread to the
edge of Athens on Monday, torching trees, houses and cars and
forcing evacuations of several hospitals and a dozen towns and
villages, Azernews reports, citing Greek
authorities.
Hundreds of wildfires have broken out across Greece since May.
While summer fires are common in Greece, extraordinarily hot and
dry weather linked to climate change have made blazes more frequent
and intense. Wildfires fanned by extreme heat have also raged this
month in parts of Spain and the Balkans.
More than 670 firefighters backed by volunteers, 183 fire
engines, 32 waterbombing planes and helicopters battled the latest
wildfire that broke out at 3 p.m. (midday GMT) on Sunday near
Varnavas 35 km (20 miles) north of the capital.
By Monday the conflagration, the worst in Greece this year, had
advanced to the village of Grammatiko, the seaside municipality of
Nea Makri and the fringes of Athens' densely populated northern
suburbs at the heavily wooded Mount Penteli.
"It hurts, we have grown up in this forest. We feel great
sadness and anger," 24-year old Penteli resident Marina Kalogerakou
told Reuters outside her home, which the flames had nearly
reached.
Strong winds were constantly changing the direction of the fire
and the extent of the area engulfed by flames was estimated at 30
km (18.64 miles).
Winds were expected to pick up further in the coming hours,
aggravating the blaze, said Theodore Giannaros, researcher at the
National Observatory of Athens. "We have a very difficult day ahead
of us," he told state TV ERT.
Firefighting aircraft resumed operations early on Monday after
an overnight pause. Police said they had helped evacuate at least
250 people in danger. Some residents spent the night in shelters
but authorities could not yet provide an exact number.
At least three hospitals and several communities had been
evacuated in the Penteli area.
The blaze, with flames as high as 25 metres (82 feet), had
spread "like lightning" due to gale-force winds, fire brigade
spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said on Sunday.
Thick clouds of smoke darkened the sky over Athens by Sunday
evening. Hours later, the flames were nearing the residential
suburb of Dionysos about 23 km (14 miles) northeast of the city
centre, and nearby districts.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the fire brigade's
operations centre on Monday morning after rushing back from a
holiday break on the island of Crete - with memories still fresh of
a 2018 fire that killed 104 people in the seaside town of Mati,
near the capital.
After its warmest winter on record and long periods of little or
no rainfall, Greece is forecast to record its hottest-ever summer.
It is on high fire alert at least until Thursday with temperatures
forecast at up to 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
"Unfortunately the forecasts...were confirmed," Climate Crisis
and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a televised
statement. The state's response was immediate, he said, and the
first aircraft were operating five minutes after the wildfire broke
out.
MENAFN13082024000195011045ID1108547425
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.