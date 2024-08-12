Lulu Hypermarket Launches 'Back To School' Promotion

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) LuLu Hypermarkets have launched their“Back to School” promotion, featuring“an extensive range of high-quality products to ensure every student, from nursery to university, is well-prepared ready after the summer vacation”.

There are special deals on education essentials, gadgets, stationery, and school supplies across all LuLu Hypermarkets in the region, as well as at LuLuhypermarket

From laptops, tablets, printers, and computer accessories to school backpacks, trolleys, lunchboxes, and water bottles, LuLu brings together premium brands and exclusive collections all under one roof, a statement said.

With a variety of themes such as Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Ferrari, Cocomelon, Batman, Barbie, and more, children can choose school gear that feature their favourite characters.

LuLu also offers an extensive collection of school shoes and trendy sneakers.

Adding even more value and excitement to the promotion, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has introduced a number of special offers.

Shoppers can take advantage of the“Electronic and Gadget Tech Deals Promotion”, as well as earn 25% more Happiness points for loyalty customers on selected brands until August 16.

Additionally, the“LuLu Savers Promotion” allows customers to purchase fresh foods, groceries, cleaning products, and kitchen essentials“at unbeatable prices”.

