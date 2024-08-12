US Prepares For Potential Attacks On Israel This Week Amid Middle East Tensions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States must be ready for potential "significant" on Israel , which could occur this week, stated White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby on Monday, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

This came after President Joe Biden 's discussions with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy as the US seeks to de-escalate the situation in the region.

"We share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here. Could be this week. We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks," said Kirby as quoted by The Times of Israel.

| US, Israel View an Attack by Iran as 'Increasingly Likely'

Kirby mentioned that the call aimed to reaffirm Israel's defense and convey a unified message against any escalation of violence or attacks by Iran and its proxies.

In a joint statement on Monday, President Biden, along with the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, and Italy, urged Iran to cease its military threats against Israel. The White House noted that the statement emphasized the serious regional security consequences if such an attack were to occur.

“We called on Iran to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack take place,” the statement read.

| Israeli airstrike kills dozens of displaced civilians in Gaza

"We expressed our full support for ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza. We endorsed the joint call from President Biden, President Sisi of Egypt, and Amir Tamim of Qatar to renew talks later this week with an aim to concluding the deal as soon as possible, and stressed there is no further time to lose," it said.

"All parties must live up to their responsibilities. In addition, unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed. We expressed our support for the defence of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups," it added.





(With ANI inputs)