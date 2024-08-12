Vinay Mohan Kwatra Takes Charge As India's Ambassador To US
(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Aug 13 (IANS) Vinay Mohan Kwatra took charge on Monday as Indian ambassador to the US.
"Privileged to assume charge as the Ambassador of India to the United States of America. Team @IndianEmbassyUS will continue to work intensely to strengthen this crucial partnership," he wrote in a post on X.
Kwatra is the former Foreign Secretary and succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
In his last posting here, Kwatra was the Minister of Commerce in the Indian Embassy.
