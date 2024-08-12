Mine Action Training Program Gives Employment Hopes For War Veterans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A mine action training course has been launched in Ukraine, engaging those affected by explosive items.

This was reported by the press service of the of , Ukrinform saw.

"Twelve participants will be trained in the use of unmanned aerial and imagery analysis for the purposes of humanitarian mine action. Most of the participants are veterans of the Russo-Ukrainian war," the statement reads.

It is noted that the project aims to expand employment opportunities for those with disabilities and promote humanitarian demining in Ukraine with the help of innovative technology.

Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravainyi emphasized the importance of involving those affected by explosive items in operating UAVs to survey contaminated areas and analyze aerial imagery.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine Alle Dorhout noted that this initiative not only improves employment prospects for persons with disabilities, but also contributes to the important task of demining Ukraine.

As reported, the project is being implemented by the UN Development Program in Ukraine with the participation of the Ministry of Economy and State Employment Center, with the financial support of the Government of the Netherlands.