Govt Withdraws Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, To Issue Fresh Draft

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The withdrew the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill on Monday and will issue fresh draft soon. "The of Information and Broadcasting is working on a Draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill," a press release stated.

The draft Bill was placed in public domain on November 11, 2023 along with the explanatory notes for comments of the stakeholders and the general public.





“In response, multiple recommendations/ comments/ suggestions were received including from various Association,” the release added.

The ministry informed that it is now holding a series of consultations with the stakeholders on the draft bill.

“Further additional time is being provided to solicit comments/ suggestions till 15th October, 2024. A fresh draft will be published after detailed consultations ,” the released added.

Concerns over the bill

The government had released the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, in November last year with an aim to bring a consolidated legal framework for the broadcasting sector and also bring in its ambit the OTT content, digital news and current affairs.

The new draft of the bill, circulated selectively by the government, is reported to have proposed wide-ranging regulations on independent news creators on social media platform like YouTube, Instagram and X, expanding its remit from OTT content and digital news content.

Last week, media bodies voiced concern on the provisions of the draft broadcasting services bill and contended that it sought to create a multi-layered legal system to regulate and censor content in the digital space.

"The Broadcasting Services Bill is one more step in creating a multi-layered legal system to regulate, control, monitor and censor content in the country which started with the IT Rules in 2021," Anant Nath, president of the Editors Guild of India, was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier in August, the Congress alleged that the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill was a direct threat to freedom of speech and the independent media and claimed that it would pave the way for "excessive surveillance" online.

"Here's why we all must raise our voice against the government's tyranny: Increased government control over content creators, from social media influencers to independent news outlets, threatens the independence of the press and restricts free speech," Congress leader Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

(With inputs from agencies)