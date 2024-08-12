Cummins Jamestown Engine Plant Celebrates 50 Years Of Innovation And Excellence

(MENAFN- 3BL) Cummins

JAMESTOWN, N.Y., August 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader, is proud to announce the 50th anniversary of its Jamestown Engine (JEP). This milestone marks half a century of cutting-edge engineering, dedicated workforce and commitment to community and sustainability.

Since its establishment in 1974, JEP has been at the forefront of engine manufacturing, recently celebrating the production of its 2.5 millionth engine, and continually sets standards for quality, efficiency and innovation. The plant's success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its employees, past and present, and the support of the Jamestown community.

JEP has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the market, pioneering advancements in engine technology that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency. The plant's state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to research and development have made it a key player in Cummins' global operations. Cummins recently announced a $452 million investment into the 998,000 square foot Jamestown facility, to produce the industry's first fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform that leverages a range of lower carbon fuel types, including natural gas, and is aligned with the company's Destination Zero strategy.

"Celebrating 50 years of the Jamestown Engine Plant is a proud moment for all of us at Cummins," said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins Chair and CEO. "We are uniquely positioned to build upon the decades of experience in designing and manufacturing industry-leading products here in Jamestown, including our industry's first heavy-duty X15N engine launching this year. As we look to the future with our Destination Zero strategy and Cummins HELM platforms, I am excited about our continued journey towards providing sustainable power solutions with Jamestown playing a critical role."

JEP's success is deeply intertwined with the local community. Over the years, the plant has contributed to local economic growth, provided jobs and supported numerous community initiatives. JEP annually contributes $1 million back to the community through charitable donations and employee volunteer hours served. The innovative work and the top of line products JEP is providing to its customers are a testament to the dedication Cummins has to creating a more sustainable future and long-lasting impact on the world.

As JEP celebrates this significant milestone, Cummins is focused on the future. The plant will continue to lead in the development of innovative and sustainable power solutions, ensuring it remains a cornerstone of Cummins' global manufacturing network.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments – Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins – supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023.

