(MENAFN) On Monday, Wolfgang Buchner, deputy spokesman for the German government, disclosed that Ukraine’s recent incursion into Russia's Kursk Region was carried out without prior notification to its international supporters. Buchner stated that the operation, which targeted Russian territory, was executed with high secrecy, leaving Kiev’s backers in the dark about its planning and execution.



Buchner described the situation as having "contradictory and sometimes deliberately distorted information" and noted that the operation appeared to be “spatially limited.” He refrained from condemning the action or making a definitive assessment, citing the lack of complete information. Buchner emphasized that it would be imprudent to make further public statements until more details emerged.



Berlin is committed to maintaining communication with all partners, including the Ukrainian government, regarding the incursion. When questioned about the potential use of German-supplied weapons in the operation, Buchner admitted that there was insufficient information to address the issue directly. However, a German Defense Ministry spokesman clarified that there were no restrictions preventing Ukraine from utilizing German-supplied arms on Russian soil.



The German Defense Ministry underscored that international law permits a defending state to act on the territory of an aggressor if necessary. This viewpoint was supported by Lars Klingbeil, chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), who defended Ukraine’s right to use Western-supplied weapons in its defensive operations, even on Russian territory.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548781