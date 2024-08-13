Masked attacker livestreams stabbing rampage

(MENAFN) On Monday, a chilling incident unfolded in Eskisehir, Türkiye, where a masked assailant armed with a knife and an axe attacked at least five people in a public park’s tea garden, according to Anadolu news agency. The attacker, clad in a black helmet, goggles, a skull-patterned mask, and a black plate carrier adorned with a black sun swastika, targeted unsuspecting individuals before attempting to flee the scene.



Law enforcement quickly responded to the scene, apprehending the suspect before he could escape. Once the had secured the area, paramedics arrived and transported the five to a local hospital. Among the injured, two are reported to be in critical condition.



The attacker, identified as 18-year-old Arda K., reportedly livestreamed his violent spree online. Social media footage shows him lying on his back with his hands restrained as a police officer removes the axe from his belt. While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, Anadolu has suggested that the suspect may have been influenced by a computer game he was playing.



The motive for the attack and the full extent of the suspect’s connections to the video game remain under investigation, as authorities continue to piece together the details of this disturbing event.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548783