Trump, Musk engage in interview

(MENAFN) On Monday, former United States President Donald and tech mogul Elon Musk engaged in a highly publicized interview on Musk’s social platform, X. Positioned as the “interview of the century” by Trump’s campaign, the conversation took place just three months before the upcoming United States presidential election.



Musk had promoted the “live conversation” as an unscripted and open-ended dialogue, promising a dynamic and engaging discussion. Ahead of the interview, Trump made a significant return to X, where he posted several campaign videos and targeted Vice President Kamala Harris, his Democratic rival. Trump, who had been banned from X in 2021 under the platform's previous management, had only posted once since his reinstatement by Musk in 2022—a photo of his mugshot from a Georgia arrest.



The interview drew substantial attention and scrutiny, particularly from Trump and Musk’s critics. European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton expressed concerns over the potential spread of “harmful content” during the livestream, warning that X could face investigation and penalties if such content was disseminated. The event thus became a focal point of debate, reflecting both its high stakes and the controversies surrounding the participants.

MENAFN13082024000045015687ID1108548725