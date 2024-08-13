Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 Districts In Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain warning for Kerala, with 12 districts placed under alert. Orange alerts have been declared in Pathanamthitta and Idukki, indicating a high probability of thunderstorms and heavy rain. Yellow alerts have been issued for nine districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

Fishing has been banned along the Kerala coast due to rough seas and strong winds, with wind speeds expected to reach 35-45 km/h and up to 55 km/h in some areas. The IMD has warned of potential landslides, mudslides, and flash floods in areas receiving heavy rainfall.

Strong winds and rough seas are expected in the southern coast of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the central and eastern Arabian Sea, with wind speeds ranging from 35 to 45 km/h and up to 55 km/h in some areas. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday in the central and western Bay of Bengal, and the southern coast of Kerala. Fishing is prohibited in these areas on the specified dates.



District-wise alerts

- Orange alert: Pathanamthitta and Idukki

- Yellow alert: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur

- No alert: Alappuzha and Kasaragod

