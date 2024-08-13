Serbian deputy Premier proposes that nation should consider aligning with BRICS rather than perusing EU membership

(MENAFN) Serbian Deputy Prime Aleksandar Vulin recently proposed that Serbia should consider aligning with BRICS rather than pursuing European Union (EU) membership, in an interview with Russian outlet RIA Novosti. Serbia, which has been a candidate for European Union membership since 2012 after applying in 2009, faces increasing demands from Brussels, including the recognition of Kosovo, a breakaway province.



Vulin argued that BRICS, a coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, presents a more attractive alternative to the European Union, citing that BRICS does not impose the stringent requirements that the European Union does. “BRICS does not ask anything of Serbia and offers more than we could want,” Vulin said, contrasting this with the European Union’s conditions, which he views as excessive and unclear in their benefits.



Vulin revealed that Serbia is keenly evaluating the potential benefits of closer ties with BRICS and is awaiting an official invitation to the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, scheduled for late October. Despite significant pressure from Brussels, Serbia has maintained a neutral stance in the Ukraine conflict and continued its trade relations with Russia, while refraining from joining Western sanctions.



Vulin also expressed concerns for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, suggesting that his stance on Ukraine and neutral foreign policy have put him at risk of a "color revolution" and potential assassination, citing recent violent incidents involving other political figures.

