The Chicago School Selected To Firstgen Forward Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-Generation Student Success, recently announced The Chicago School as one of eighty new members of the FirstGen Forward for 2024-25. To be selected as a FirstGen Forward Network Member, The Chicago School displayed a demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.



“The Chicago School has long had a commitment to supporting the unique challenges faced by first-generation students. We are honored to be selected as members of the FirstGen Forward Network and look forward to engaging more deeply with peer institutions as we strive toward continued first-generation student success,” said Michele Nealon, Psy.D., President of The Chicago School.

To begin, selected institutions participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kick-off on June 6, 2024. Powered by FirstGen Forward, the FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the Network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia. Ultimately, all Network institutions strive for national leadership as a FirstGen Forward Network Champion.

“Being named as a Network Member in the FirstGen Forward Network is an exciting opportunity for The Chicago School to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge, and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country,” said Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward.“We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the Class of 2024 Network Members and know The Chicago School will be a significant contributor.”

To learn more about first-generation efforts at The Chicago School, visit us here . To learn more about FirstGen Forward, visit firstgen.naspa.org .

About The Chicago School

Founded in 1979, The Chicago School, formerly known as The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, is a not-for-profit, accredited institution with over 40 years of history in educating professionals in the field of psychology and related behavioral sciences at campuses across the United States. The school offers innovative online and campus-based programs, including PsyD and PhD degrees in Clinical Psychology, Counseling Psychology, Educational Psychology, Forensic Psychology, Health Psychology, Industrial-Organizational Psychology, and Applied Behavior Analysis.

About FirstGen Forward

FirstGen ForwardTM, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, is transforming higher education to drive first-generation student success effectively and equitably across education, career, and life. We provide data, training, and expertise for a growing network of colleges and universities around the country to scale and sustain the important work of serving first-generation students. FirstGen Forward aims to acknowledge the intersectional experiences of first-generation college students.

