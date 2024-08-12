VISTARA ANNOUNCES NETWORK-WIDE FREEDOM SALE STARTING FROM 9 AUGUST 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 August 2024: Commemorating India’s 78th Independence Day, Vistara - India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, today, announced a network-wide ‘Freedom Sale’, applicable across all the three cabin classes - Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class. This special sale offers Vistara customers the opportunity to make travel plans across the airline’s domestic as well as international network, at attractive fares.



Bookings under the sale are open until 2359 hours on 15 August 2024. The one-way domestic fares start from INR 1,578 for Economy, INR 2,678 for Premium Economy, and INR 9,978 for Business Class (convenience fees applicable). On Vistara’s international network, all-inclusive return fares begin at INR 11,978 for Economy, INR 13,978 for Premium Economy, and INR 46,978 for Business Class. All fares are inclusive of taxes, applicable for travel till 31 October 2024 (blackout dates apply).



Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said “Our Independence Day Sale comes just at the right time, allowing our customers to plan their travels, both within India and internationally, ahead of the festive season. With a wide booking window, we are hopeful that our customers will be able to take maximum advantage of this special promotion and experience the world-class service of India’s most loved airline at attractive fares."



Bookings under the sale are now open on Vistara’s website, iOS and Android mobile apps, at Vistara’s Airport Ticket Offices (ATOs), through the airline’s call centre, Online Travel Agencies (OTAs), and through travel agents. Direct channel discounts, corporate discounts/soft benefits will not apply to these promotional fares, and vouchers cannot be used for these bookings. The seats on sale are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several 'Best Airline' awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World's Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named '16th Best Airline', second time in a row globally while also being recognised as the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the fourth time in a row, 'Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia' for the sixth consecutive year, 'Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia' for the fourth time in a row and 'Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row at the coveted 2024 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. Vistara has also been recognised with the World's 4th Youngest Aircraft Fleet and Asia's 2nd Youngest Aircraft Fleet awards in 2024 by ch-aviation.







