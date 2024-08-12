Kent Displays, Inc., IRIS Optronics, And Ebulent Technologies Corp. Form Joint Venture To Drive Chlcd Color E-Paper Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Partnered Companies to Challenge the Limits of Large-Size Color E-paper with the Launch of an Upgraded "27.6-Inch Outdoor Full-Color E-paper Display"

KENT, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Three global leaders in Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) – U.S.-based Kent Displays, (KDI) , Taiwan-based IRIS Optronics , and U.S.-based Ebulent Technologies Corporation – have entered into a joint venture (JV) designed to accelerate the speed and scale of ChLCD innovation adoption, opening up unlimited possibilities for the future of the E-paper industry.

Three global leaders in Cholesteric Liquid Crystal Display (ChLCD) technology – U.S.-based Kent Displays, Inc. (KDI), Taiwan-based IRIS Optronics, and U.S.-based Ebulent Technologies Corporation – have entered into a joint venture (JV) designed to accelerate the speed and scale of ChLCD innovation adoption, opening up unlimited possibilities for the future of the E-paper industry.

This three-way JV – which will be headquartered in the U.S. (Ohio) – will allow for seamless collaboration on various strategic objectives, including technology development, resource integration, business development, and intellectual property. The JV will also leverage each party's strengths, expertise, resources, and commitment to sustainability within the global ChLCD market.

A signing ceremony took place on August 9th at KDI's headquarters in Kent, Ohio. The ceremony was attended by: KDI CEO Dr. Asad Khan, KDI Co-founder and world- renowned LCD technology researcher, Dr. J. William Doane, Chairman of IRIS Optronics Dr. Albert Liao, and Ebulent CEO and Co-founder Dr. Xiao-Yang

Huang.

During the ceremony, the JV announced the successful development of an upgraded version of the "27.6-Inch Outdoor Full-Color E-paper Display." At the event, Dr. Albert Liao said, "Compared to the previously launched product unveiled at Touch Taiwan 2024 in April, the upgraded version boasts double the contrast ratio and nearly 50% higher color saturation."

KDI, a pioneer of ChLCD technology, has a longstanding history of developing liquid crystal materials, display drivers, electronic engineering, and various advanced technologies, cementing its unshakable leadership in the industry. Besides its diverse and extensive sales network, KDI's cholesteric liquid crystal writing tablet consumer brand, Boogie Board® , is the category leader in reusable writing products, having earned global recognition and brand awareness since its launch in 2009.

"IRIS Optronics, KDI, and Ebulent Technologies Corp. have maintained a close technical and cooperative relationship for a long time. This JV is a significant milestone in deepening our collaboration and accelerating our collective global market presence," said Dr. Liao.

Regarding the newly established JV, Dr. Asad Khan stated, "This is a proud moment for all parties involved as we look to promote new uses and applications for our cholesteric liquid crystal technology." Khan continued, "I look forward to our collaboration in technology development, intellectual properties, and supply chain integration. With a relationship built on a solid technical foundation, we aim to elevate each other, identify whitespace in the market, and ultimately expand the E-paper ecosystem with low-power-consuming, eco-friendly innovations."

Commenting on the historic collaboration of the three ChLCD leaders and innovators, Dr. J. William Doane remarked, "This is a superb gathering of intellectual power and technical capabilities to bring full color cholesteric displays to the market for a variety of applications.

I am very proud of the hard work this JV has taken by all parties involved and look forward to market introduction soon."

About Kent Displays, Inc.

Kent Displays, Inc. (KDI) was founded in 1993 with the goal of developing cholesteric display technology into commercial applications. Born out of research and development from the Liquid Crystal Institute of Kent State University (located in Kent, OH), KDI's technology developed over the years into two divisions: a consumer products brand – Boogie Board® – and a Technical Services Team that develops and scales the production of components using flexible, functional materials to commercial volumes for client partners. Today, KDI's products and technologies can be found in homes and businesses around the world. Learn more at

kentdisplays .

About IRIS Optronics

IRIS Optronics has continuously launched innovative products in recent years. Whether it is the Infinity Display®, the zero-emission display solution introduced in 2023, or the Ming DisplayTM that debuted this year, they have all achieved remarkable success. Through continuous technology innovation, market expansion, cross-industry cooperation, and strategic investments, the company has gradually emerged as a prominent E-paper manufacturer, attracting an increasing number of strategic partners.

About Ebulent Technologies Corporation

Ebulent Technologies Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, California. Over the last two decades, the Ebulent team has worked closely with Kent Displays, Inc. on ChLCD engineering, process development, and application system design and manufacturing. Ebulent's original mission was to supply OEM customers with specialty LCD modules and related components, including backlights and touchscreens. Today, Ebulent's team of design engineers, production experts, and supply chain specialists assist customers globally by bringing to market a wide variety of products ranging from specialty display subassemblies to finished products.

SOURCE Kent Displays, Inc.