Fitch Solutions: Increasing Oil Production In ACG & Rising Energy Prices To Boost Azerbaijan's Budget
Date
8/12/2024 7:18:25 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"BP's increase in oil production in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli
(ACG) field will boost exports, and high energy prices will benefit
Azerbaijan's state budget."
Azernews reports that this was stated in a
report by Fitch Solutions, part of Fitch Group.
The report noted that tensions in the Middle East have driven up
crude oil prices while demand for natural gas remains strong. As a
major producer and exporter of hydrocarbons, this situation will
positively impact Azerbaijan's economy.
"Our Oil and Gas team forecasts that Brent crude oil will
average $85 per barrel in 2024 and $82 per barrel in 2025," Fitch
Solutions added.
MENAFN12082024000195011045ID1108544275
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.