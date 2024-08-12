TUC accuses Conservative Party of fostering "legacy of structural racism" in UK jobs market

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) strongly condemned the Conservative Party, accusing them of fostering a "legacy of structural racism" within the UK's job market. The TUC argues that the Conservatives, during their time in power, have allowed insecure employment to proliferate, disproportionately impacting individuals from Black and minority ethnic (BME) backgrounds and worsening existing disparities.



The union highlighted that under Conservative governance, insecure work arrangements – including zero-hour contracts, temporary roles, and positions within the gig economy – have grown nearly three times faster than secure employment between 2011 and 2023. This trend, according to the TUC, has resulted in millions of workers, particularly those from BME communities, struggling to make ends meet and facing significant financial hardships.



The TUC emphasized that the economic strain caused by these developments is being acutely felt by working families across the country. With many households finding it increasingly difficult to cover basic expenses and access essential services, the union claims that the damage inflicted by the Conservatives' policies has had far-reaching consequences for the working population.



Moreover, the TUC expressed alarm over the way these economic challenges are being exploited by far-right groups, who are using the frustrations of struggling communities to advance their "politics of hate and division." The union cautioned against the growing influence of xenophobic and discriminatory ideologies in mainstream politics, particularly those promoted by groups like Reform UK and other right-wing figures, stressing that such views should not be considered viable solutions to the country's significant challenges.

