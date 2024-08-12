OTT This Week: Patriotic Movies, Web-Series For Independence Day Sam Bahadur, Raazi, Shershaah, Rocket Boys And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT this week: If you want to watch patriotic movies and web-series on Independence Day, here are our choices. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.
Sam Bahadur
Plot: The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. The movie shows him serving for over four decades and fighting five wars.
Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Genre: Biopic
Platform: ZEE5
Bose: The Forgotten Hero
Plot: After stepping down as the president of the Indian National Congress, Bose remains a key figure in India's fight for independence throughout World War II.
Stars: Sachin Khedekar, Divya Dutta, Rajit Kapur
Genre: War/Drama
| OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? Raazi
Plot: Sehmat Khan is placed into a Pakistani family by her father, who wants her to gather critical information for RAW as an undercover agent.
Stars: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat
Genre: Thriller
Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Shershaah
Plot: Following his training, Vikram Batra rises through the military ranks and plays a significant role in India's success during the Kargil conflict.
Stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt
Genre: War/Action
| 'Shock waves' in Bollywood as major stars fail to get openings The Legend of Bhagat Singh
Plot: A child who grew up in British India saw many injustices, leading him to become a brave and determined freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh.
Stars: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, Akhilendra Mishra
Genre: Drama/Action
Platform: YouTube
Swades
Plot: Mohan, an Indian working for NASA , returns to his homeland in search of his former nanny, Kaveri. While there, he ends up pushing for changes in a village.
Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal
Genre: Drama
| Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan 'pushes' old man at Locarno Film Festival | Watch Rang De Basanti
Plot: Sue's decision to cast some students as Indian freedom fighters in her film unexpectedly ignites their patriotism, leading them to become passionate advocates for the cause.
Stars: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Platform: Netflix
Prahaar: The Final Attack
Plot: Major Chauhan, an experienced Indian Army officer, serves his country with dedication. Later, he resolves to fight corruption.
Stars: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit
Genre: Thriller/Action
Plot: It is about the challenges, emotions and victories of India's top spies, offering a glimpse into their inner thoughts and heroic deeds as they work toward completing their mission.
Genre: Documentary
Platform: discovery+
Rocket Boys: Season 1
Plot: In 1962, as India faced a disadvantage in the war against China, physicist Homi Bhabha advocated for the development of nuclear weapons.
Stars: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya
Genre: War/Biopic
Platform: SonyLIV
