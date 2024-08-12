Skills4recovery Program Trains 1,200 Specialists For Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since inception a year ago, the Skills4Recovery program has completed training of 1,200 qualified specialists for the nation's reconstruction.

This was reported by the press service of the of , Ukrinform saw.

"Thanks to the Skills4Recovery program, 1,200 Ukrainians have already completed training, in particular at the centers of vocational education and training of the State Employment Service, and mastered professions in key sectors for the country's recovery – urban construction, logistics, agriculture, and IT," said Deputy of Economy Tetiana Berezhna.

The program also strengthened the capacity of the State Employment Service and supported more than 20 providers of professional education services in 11 regions of Ukraine.

It is noted that by the end of 2024, more than 2,000 Ukrainians will have completed training in 23 professional fields.

As reported, the Skills4Recovery program aims to support training and retraining of skilled labor in four sectors of the economy critical for the recovery process. It is implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the Federal Government of Germany from mid-2023 to mid-2026, covering six regions of Ukraine.