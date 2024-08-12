QIB Announces New Millionaire Of Misk Account Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Islamic (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, continues to reward its customers and announces the new Misk Millionaire of the 7th edition of the Misk Account Draw.

In the presence of official representatives from the of Commerce and Industry, along with QIB officials, Ali Abdallah Soltani was revealed as the new QR1m winner.

Commenting on the win, Ali Abdallah Soltani, the new millionaire of this edition, said:“I am grateful to QIB for this life-changing opportunity. Becoming a millionaire is a dream come true. The Misk Account offers excellent features and significant benefits to help me achieve my goals, and it is an effective way to save money. I am proud to be a QIB's customer for more than 20 years and I encourage everyone to open a Misk Account and seize this opportunity to enjoy its rewards.”

D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, extended his congratulations to the new millionaire, saying,“We are pleased to announce our new Misk Millionaire, Ali Abdallah Soltani. The Misk Account reflects our commitment to financial wellness, offering substantial cash prizes as an incentive for responsible saving. As the largest prize pool in Qatar, QIB remains dedicated to rewarding our customers with exciting prizes and benefits, encouraging them to build strong saving habits.”