Delhi Traffic Police Issue Advisory For Independence Day Preparations 

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic have issued a detailed advisory for the full dress rehearsal on Tuesday for the Independence Day function here.

Since the main function is held at the Red Fort, key roads around it will be closed for movement from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Only authorised will be permitted in these areas during the event duration.

Eight roads -- Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Road, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT, and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover -- will be closed.

The police have advised the commuters to plan their routes carefully.

Vehicles without parking labels for the rehearsal should avoid C-Hexagon, India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmere Gate via Salimgarh bypass, the advisory said.

The commuters travelling between North and South Delhi should take alternative routes of Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Kautilya Marg, SPM Marg, 11 Murti, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, and Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destinations.

The advisory said, "In the east-west corridor, vehicular traffic will follow on alternative routes of NH-24, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapula Road -- under AIIMS Flyover on the Ring Road, Nizamuddin Khatta, Ring Road, Mathura Road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Prithviraj Road and Safdarjung Road, etc and vice versa, will be closed."

Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will also be closed. The DND, NH-24 (NH-9), Yudhister Setu, Signature Bridge, and Wazirabad Bridge will remain open to reach Ring Road, it stated.

The movement of goods vehicles between Nizamuddin and Wazirabad bridges will not be permitted from August 12 midnight to 11 a.m. on August 13.

Inter-state buses will also not be allowed between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during this period, the advisory mentioned.

City buses, including the ones operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), will not ply on Ring Road from August 12 midnight to 11 a.m. on August 13 and between ISBT to NH-24 (NH-9)/NH T-point on Ring Road.

The traffic police also have advice for the people attending the Independence Day function. They have been advised not to bring cameras, binoculars, remote-controlled car keys, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, transistors, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles, and lunch boxes.