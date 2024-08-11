School Preparations Shift Consumer Spending Away From Dining, Entertainment - Stakeholders

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As families across the country gear up for the back-to-school season, spending in the dining and leisure sectors has noticeably declined, according to stakeholders.

"Back-to-school season traditionally sees a dip in spending on entertainment, dining out, and vacations as families prioritise their children's school needs," said Omar Awad, president of the Jordan Association for Restaurants and Sweet Shops Owners, on Sunday. He noted that since the beginning of August, demand at local restaurants has dropped by approximately 10-15 per cent, largely due to the shift in household budgets towards school-related expenses.

Waseem Hussein, a Jordanian economist, also said, "In the weeks leading up to the new school year, there's a "significant" shift in consumer spending as most Jordanian families work within a tight budget. Allocating more funds for school necessities inevitably reduces spending on other activities."



Hussein also highlighted that the annual routine of school preparations has increased a heightened awareness of financial commitments among many Jordanians.

Beesan Ali, a mother of three, explained that the back-to-school period brings about changes in family routines, which in turn affect their spending habits.



"We adjust our expenditures during this time, focusing more on essential school supplies," Ali added, noting that while some families save throughout the year for educational needs, many find it challenging to do so.

Meanwhile, retailers, especially those selling school supplies and clothing, are witnessing a surge in demand.



"Over the past few days, our sales have increased by 20-30 per cent, and we expect even more customers in the coming days," said Salah Taha, an employee at a local stationery store.



