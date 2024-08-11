HDP launches Club Hills Residence with EGP 10bn investments

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) and Development Properties (HDP), the arm of the Housing and Development Bank, has announced the launch of its latest project,“Club Hills Residence,” in a prime strategic location within the eastern expansions of 6th of October City, in the heart of West Cairo. This announcement follows the company's recent successes in launching several projects in both East and West Cairo, which have garnered significant client interest, underscoring the strong trust customers place in HDP.

The launch was attended by HDB's CEO and Managing Director Hassan Ghanem.

Amgad Hosny, Vice Chairperson of HDP, emphasized that the lub Hills Residence project, with total investments exceeding EGP 10bn, continues the notable success of the company's previous projects. This success reflects HDP's commitment to executing its ambitious expansion strategy, which aims to launch a series of real estate projects in prime geographical locations.

HDP's primary goal in executing its expansion plan is to choose the best and most attractive locations for clients, based on analytical studies of their needs and preferences. The company aims to provide integrated services with professionalism and efficiency, ensuring an exceptional and sustainable residential and investment experience that meets the needs of clients seeking luxury and exclusivity. This aligns with HDP's vision and strategy to become one of the largest real estate investment companies in Egypt and the Middle East.

Hosny noted that“Club Hills Residence” is designed to offer an exceptional lifestyle to HDP's target customers by reviving the unique living experience that characterized the Zamalek district, one of Egypt's most prestigious residential areas. With its direct views of the Gezira Club, the project signed a cooperation protocol with the Gezira Sporting Club in 6th of October City, enhancing the value of client investments and reinforcing HDP's commitment to offering unique and high-quality services to its customers.

HDP always strives to provide comprehensive solutions for its clients, collaborating with leading global consulting firms. The company has partnered with the British international consultancy firm“BENOY” and the regional consultancy“Distance Studio Consultants” to implement modern and contemporary architectural designs for“Club Hills Residence.” These designs align with the latest global urban development trends and incorporate the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The project will also offer a variety of services, entertainment activities, and high-quality amenities.

Hosny highlighted that HDP's strength as the real estate investment arm of the Housing and Development Bank enables its growing expansion in the real estate market, allowing the company to offer the best and most innovative real estate solutions. This positions HDP as a leader in the real estate market in Egypt and the Middle East.

Hossam Eissa, CEO of HDP, affirmed that the launch of this project is a testament to HDP's ability to deliver a unique and exceptional real estate product with a competitive edge in the Egyptian real estate market. The recent success of HDP's projects in both East and West Cairo, which have attracted significant customer interest, further emphasizes the trust clients place in the company.

Eissa explained that“Club Hills Residence” boasts a strategic and prime geographic location in one of the most attractive areas for living and investment. The project spans 30 acres in the eastern expansions of 6th of October City, in the heart of West Cairo, and is connected to a wide network of major roads, including the Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, Wahat Road, Dahshour Road, and the Ring Road. The project offers a diverse range of residential units in various sizes and at competitive prices to meet the needs of its target customers. These include townhouses ranging from 190 to 288 square meters, as well as apartments, duplexes, and penthouses ranging from 120 to 230 square meters, providing multiple options for clients looking to own residential and investment properties that match their needs and tastes.

















Eissa emphasized that“Club Hills Residence” aims to create a sustainable and innovative living environment for homeowners, with all units in the project offering panoramic 360-degree views. The project features extensive green spaces, covering 80% of the total area, along with multiple water features and open spaces, ensuring that all units enjoy stunning views. The project also includes a wide range of services, carefully planned and designed according to modern infrastructure systems, including a service complex offering various social, recreational, and commercial activities.

Eissa announced that reservations for the first phase of the project have opened, with the number of Expression of Interest forms (EOIs) exceeding the available units in this phase. He reaffirmed HDP's ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality real estate products in the local market, backed by over 45 years of customer trust in the Housing and Development Bank.

He concluded that HDP has quickly established itself as one of the leading real estate investment companies in Egypt and the Middle East, thanks to its experienced and skilled team in marketing and real estate investment. This enables the company to compete strongly in this field, with the support of top consulting firms in urban development, offering a unique and distinctive living experience that aligns with the state's current urban development plan.