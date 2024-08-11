No More Talks Implement Biden Truce Plan: Hamas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Sunday called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding "more talks".

"Hamas calls on the mediators to present a roadmap to put into action what was proposed to Hamas... based on the vision of Biden and the decisions of the UN Security Council, and to force the occupier (Israel) to implement it, rather than hold more talks or bring new proposals," the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

"The mediators should enforce this on the (Israel) instead of pursuing further rounds of negotiations or new proposals that would provide cover for the occupation's aggression and grant it more time to continue its genocide against our people," the statement said.

Last week, leaders of the United States, Egypt and Qatar called on Israel and Hamas to meet for negotiations on Aug. 15 in either Cairo or Doha to finalise a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal.

Israel said it would send negotiators to take part in the meeting. Hamas initially said it was studying the offer but has now hinted it may stay out of the new round of talks.

On May 31, Biden unveiled what he said was a three-stage plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first phase of the plan includes a "full and complete ceasefire" lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from "all populated areas of Gaza".

Hamas would release "a number" of hostages including women, the elderly and the wounded. The remains of some hostages who had been killed would also be returned.

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.

Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their "homes and neighbourhoods" throughout Gaza, including in the north, which has been devastated by months of Israeli bombing.

During the initial six-week period, Israel and Hamas would "negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities".

The ceasefire would also be extended if the negotiations continue, with mediators working to ensure they continue, Biden said at the time.

In phase two, also lasting around another six weeks, Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza.

Hamas would release "all remaining living hostages" including male Israeli soldiers. This has been a key sticking point for Hamas in the past.

If both sides keep to the deal it will lead to the "cessation of hostilities permanently", Biden said, quoting what he said had been an Israeli proposal.

In the third and final stage, a major reconstruction and stabilisation plan for Gaza would begin, backed by the US and the international community.

