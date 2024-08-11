Delhi Rains: Several Vehicles Damaged After Wall Of Government School Collapses In New Ashok Nagar Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several were damaged in Delhi after the wall of a school collapsed in New Ashok Nagar amid heavy rains on Sunday.

Several parts of the national capital, including central, south, southwest and east Delhi, witnessed severe waterlogging and traffic snarls.

| 7-year-old boy drowns in Delhi's waterlogged park; 13-year-old electrocuted

Traffic was disrupted on the Najafgarh-Phirni road near Dhansa stand and Bahadurgarh stand.

A 13-year-old boy died of electrocution after he came in contact with an electric pole here. The incident happened in Ranhola area when the boy was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, when he got electrocuted after he came in contact with an iron pole supplying electricity to a 'gaushala' (cowshed).

"He was immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital by the PCR van where doctors declared him brought dead," said the DCP.

| From deficient to deluge: Delhi receives 15% above-normal rainfall since 1 June

Meanwhile, the teen's mother Anita Devi has demanded strict action against the 'gaushala' (cowshed) and the Power Department.

On Saturday, a seven-year-old boy drowned in a waterlogged par in the New Delhi Rohini area on Saturday. A pond was formed due to rainwater in Sector-20.

Gurugram recorded 70 mm of rainfall during the day. Waterlogging was reported from several areas, including police lines, Bus Stand Road, Sheetla Mata Road, Narsinghpur Service Road, Basai Chowk, Khandsa, Sanjay Gram Road, Sohna Road and Subhash Chowk, sectors 30, 31, 40, 45, 47, 51, 22, 23, 4, 5, 12, 13 48.

Gurugram Traffic Police in a post on X, said,“Waterlogging has been reported at many places across Gurugram due to heavy rain since morning.”

| Gurugram turns into 'modern-day Venice' as heavy rains cause waterlogging

Traffic disruption may take more than usual time to commute, it said.

According to officials, there was significant congestion on the National Highway (NH-48) towards Delhi, Narsinghpur Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Iffco Chowk, Sohna Road, Basai, Khandsa Road, and Pataudi Road.

"Our teams were deployed at all major locations, monitoring waterlogging spots and now the situation is manageable. Work is being carried out to drain out water with the coordination of civic authorities," said Virender Vij, DCP traffic.