Algeria urges UNSC to convene emergency session around Al-Tabin school massacre in Gaza

(MENAFN) Algeria has formally requested the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to convene an open emergency session in response to the recent Israeli bombardment that struck the Al-Tabin school located in the ad-Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City. This attack resulted in the tragic deaths of over 100 Palestinians, including numerous women and children. The Algerian news agency reported that this request was made in light of the grave situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, which has been exacerbated by the recent aerial assault conducted by Israeli forces targeting a school in Gaza.



A source in New York, as cited by the Algerian news agency, indicated that Algeria's appeal for an emergency session comes amid heightened concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza. The source elaborated that the request was made in coordination with the State of Palestine and has garnered the backing of other UNSC member states. This united front reflects the international community's growing alarm over the escalation of violence and its impact on civilian populations.



In the early hours of the day, the Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tabin school led to the deaths of at least 100 Palestinian civilians, with a significant portion being women and children. The bombardment also left hundreds more injured, further compounding the humanitarian crisis in the region. This incident has intensified calls for international intervention and support to address the urgent needs of those affected and to seek accountability for the actions taken.



The convening of this emergency session by the UNSC is intended to address the immediate humanitarian concerns arising from the attack and to deliberate on potential measures to prevent further escalation of violence. The focus of the session will likely be on assessing the situation on the ground, providing necessary aid, and exploring diplomatic avenues to de-escalate the conflict and ensure the protection of civilian lives in the Gaza Strip.

