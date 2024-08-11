Former Australian Premier claims country is being turned into ‘51st US state’

(MENAFN) Former Australian Prime Paul Keating has expressed strong objections to the AUKUS security pact, alleging it risks Australia's by making it a potential target for China. In an interview with ABC on Thursday, Keating, who led the country from 1991 to 1996, criticized the strategic partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which was established in 2021 to facilitate the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.



Keating argued that the United States's expanding military presence in Australia undermines the country's autonomy and effectively turns it into a de facto extension of the United States. He contended that the arrangement compromises Australia’s ability to independently shape its foreign and defense policies, positioning it as a "51st state" of the United States.



The former prime minister also warned that the increased United States military footprint makes Australia a more likely target for Chinese aggression. He suggested that without the United State's aggressive stance, particularly in relation to the Taiwan issue—a major point of contention between Washington and Beijing—Australia might be less vulnerable to attacks. Keating’s remarks highlight a growing concern about the implications of the AUKUS pact on Australia's strategic independence and regional security dynamics.

