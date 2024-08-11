H & H Commercial Services Inc. Proudly Sponsored St. Gabriel Parish 2Nd Annual Golf Outing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Essington, 11-08-2024: H & H Commercial Services, Inc., a leading provider of commercial HVAC services in Delaware County, proudly sponsored the St. Gabriel Parish 2nd Annual Outing. The event, held on May 3, 2024, at the Ed Oliver Golf Club in Wilmington, DE, was a resounding success, filled with camaraderie, competition, and community spirit.



As a company deeply committed to supporting local initiatives and fostering community engagement, the commercial HVAC mechanical contractors were honored to contribute to the success of this important fundraising event. The golf outing brought together parishioners, local businesses, and supporters to enjoy a day on the greens while raising funds for the various programs and services provided by St. Gabriel Parish.



Bob Glenn, representing H & H Commercial Services, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying,“We are thrilled to support St. Gabriel Parish in their 2nd Annual Golf Outing. H & H Commercial Services, Inc., we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. This event was a fantastic opportunity to do just that while enjoying a wonderful day of golf and fellowship.”



The company specializes in Dectron service, servicing of Indoor Pool Dehumidification Systems, and other HVAC services.



Participants enjoyed a full day of golfing activities, including a round of golf, range balls, continental breakfast, and a buffet lunch. Exciting prizes were awarded for achievements such as Hole-in-One, Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Winning Foursome, and a Putting Contest. Additionally, attendees participated in raffles, 50/50 draws, and Mulligan sacks, adding an extra layer of fun and anticipation to the day.



The company's contribution helped to enhance the overall experience for all participants and underscored its commitment to community involvement.



The funds raised from the golf outing will support various programs and services offered by St. Gabriel Parish, benefiting countless individuals within the community. The HVAC mechanical contractors are proud to have played a role in this effort, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to the community it serves.



The successful event highlighted the importance of community support and collaboration. It brought together diverse groups of people united by a common cause, emphasizing the impact that local businesses like H & H Heating and Air Conditioning can have when they actively participate in community-building activities.



For more information about H & H Commercial Services, Inc. and its services, please visit



About H & H Heating and Air Conditioning:



H & H Heating and Air Conditioning is a premier commercial HVAC service provider in Delaware County, dedicated to delivering top-quality heating and cooling solutions to commercial clients. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction and community involvement, H & H Commercial Services, Inc. continues to set the standard in the HVAC industry. Visit



Contact Name: Stacey McCoy



Address:



3 Industrial Highway,



Essington PA,



USA 19029



Phone: +1 610 532 8745

Company :-H & H Commercial Services Inc.

User :- Stacey McCoy

Email :...

Phone :-6105328745

Url :-