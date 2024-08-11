Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Submits Proposed Cabinet To Parliament For Confidence Vote
Today, August 11, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented
his proposed ministers to the Iranian Parliament for a vote of
confidence, Azernews reports citing Iranian
media.
The list includes Abbas Araghchi as Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Aziz Nasirzadeh as Minister of Defense, Eskander Momeni as Minister
of Internal Affairs, Mohsen Paknejad as Minister of Oil, and Abbas
Aliabadi as Minister of Energy, among other nominees for the 19
ministerial positions.
Starting August 17, the Iranian Parliament will conduct sessions
to deliberate on the confidence vote for these ministers.
In the second round of the extraordinary presidential elections
held on July 5, Masoud Pezeshkian of the "Reformers" camp won with
approximately 16.4 million votes, defeating his opponent, Said
Jalili of the "Conservatives," who received 13.5 million votes.
Additionally, it should be noted that on May 19, a tragic
helicopter crash in Varzagan district, East Azerbaijan Province,
resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including
then-President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein
Amir-Abdollahian, Supreme Leader's representative for Tabriz
Mohammad Ali Ali Hashim, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province
Malik Rehmati.
