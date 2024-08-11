Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Submits Proposed Cabinet To Parliament For Confidence Vote

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, August 11, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian presented his proposed ministers to the Iranian Parliament for a vote of confidence, Azernews reports citing Iranian media.

The list includes Abbas Araghchi as of Foreign Affairs, Aziz Nasirzadeh as Minister of Defense, Eskander Momeni as Minister of Internal Affairs, Mohsen Paknejad as Minister of Oil, and Abbas Aliabadi as Minister of Energy, among other nominees for the 19 ministerial positions.

Starting August 17, the Iranian Parliament will conduct sessions to deliberate on the confidence vote for these ministers.

In the second round of the extraordinary presidential elections held on July 5, Masoud Pezeshkian of the "Reformers" camp won with approximately 16.4 million votes, defeating his opponent, Said Jalili of the "Conservatives," who received 13.5 million votes.

Additionally, it should be noted that on May 19, a tragic helicopter crash in Varzagan district, East Azerbaijan Province, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including then-President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Supreme Leader's representative for Tabriz Mohammad Ali Ali Hashim, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malik Rehmati.