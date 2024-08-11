Ananya Panday Lifts 120 Kgs In Gym, Gives Fitness Goals

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Ananya Panday gave some major goals to her fans by sharing a of herself working out in the gym and lifting 120 kgs of weight.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ananya, who has 25.2 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped a video from the gym, wherein we can see her pulling 120 kgs of weight effortlessly.

She is wearing a black tank top and matching shorts.

The video is captioned:“120 kg weeeeeee. What doesn't kill you makes you you,” followed by a biceps emoji.

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and costume designer Bhavana.

She started her acting career in 2019 by essaying the role of Shreya in the teen film 'Student of the Year 2'.

The romantic comedy film directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Nokia Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was a sequel to the 2012 film 'Student of the Year'.

It also starred Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Aditya Seal.

Ananya then played the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

She was then seen as Pooja in 'Khaali Peeli', Tia in 'Gehraiyaan'.

Ananya made her Telugu debut with 2022 sports action film 'Liger', written and directed by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, was produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.

The film stars Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role. Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy were seen in pivotal roles, and American boxer Mike Tyson appeared in a cameo role.

Ananya then appeared as Pari in 'Dream Girl 2', and Ahana in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

She next has 'CTRL', a thriller film written and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon under the banners of Saffron Magicworks and Andolan Films, the film stars Ananya and Vihaan Samat.

Ananya also has 'Shankara' and web series 'Call Me Bae' in the pipeline.