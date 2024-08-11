ICICI Lombard Extends Support in the Wake of Devastating Landslides in Wayanad

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 08th August 2024: In light of the catastrophic landslides that have struck Kerala's Wayanad district, ICICI Lombard General Insurance company expresses its deepest condolences to those affected and reaffirms its commitment to supporting the community during this challenging time.

The recent landslides, triggered by extreme rainfall, have resulted in a tragic loss of life and widespread destruction. As of the latest reports, the Kerala government has confirmed 222 fatalities, with over 3,000 people evacuated to relief camps. The disaster has also left 128 individuals injured, underscoring the scale of this calamity.

ICICI Lombard stands in solidarity with these brave personnel and the affected communities.

In these trying times, ICICI Lombard is dedicated to providing swift and efficient support to our policyholders affected by this natural disaster. The company has established a 24/7 dedicated help desk to guide our customers through the claims settlement process and offer any necessary assistance.





