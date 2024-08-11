IHC Announces the Appointment of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi as Chairman of Rorix Holdings

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 8 August 2024: International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), the global diversified Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, as Executive Chairman of Rorix Holdings. This new leadership marks a significant milestone for Rorix Holdings, a global trading and trade facilitation company that was recently formed to revolutionize trade finance, consulting, commodities exchange, and trade insurance sectors.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi has been a driving force behind the UAE's economic diversification and innovation strategies. His appointment as Chairman of Rorix Holdings underscores the company’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic development and leveraging the UAE's strategic position to facilitate global market access for local, regional, and international businesses.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi says: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chairman at Rorix Holdings. Our mission is to accelerate trade volumes, attract foreign investment, and build economic partnerships that drive sustainable growth across various sectors. Rorix Holdings will be instrumental in shaping the future of international trade, reinforcing the UAE's pivotal role in the global economy, and supporting the nation’s vision for comprehensive and inclusive economic progress.”

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, comments: “Dr. Thani's leadership will be invaluable as Rorix Holdings embarks on its journey to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive in the international marketplace. With the UAE's CEPA strategy, Rorix Holdings is set to leverage cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive trade solutions to facilitate seamless cross-border trade.”







