عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Independence Day 2024: 7 Countries That Celebrate Liberation In August

Independence Day 2024: 7 Countries That Celebrate Liberation In August


8/11/2024 1:28:13 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many countries celebrate liberation from colonial or imperial rules in August just like India. Indonesia to Afghanistan are 7 other countries that celebrate their Independence Day in August

Independence Day 2024: 7 countries that celebrate Liberation in August

Many countries celebrate liberation from colonial or imperial rules in August just like India. Indonesia to Afghanistan are 7 other countries celebrate Independence Day in August

Afghanistan

Afghanistan celebrates it's independence day on August 19. They got their independence from UK

Bolivia

Bolivia celebrates it's Independence Day on August 6th from Spain

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso celebrates Independence Day from France on August 5

Republic of Congo

It celebrates Independence day on 15th August from France

Equador

Equador celebrates Independence Day on 10th August from Spain

Indonesia

Indonesia celebrates it's Independence Day on August 17, from the Japanese Empire

North Korea/South Korea

Both the Koreas celebrate it's Independence Day on August 15 from the Japanese Empire

MENAFN11082024007385015968ID1108540915


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search