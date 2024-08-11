Independence Day 2024: 7 Countries That Celebrate Liberation In August
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Many countries celebrate liberation from colonial or imperial rules in August just like India. Indonesia to Afghanistan are 7 other countries that celebrate their Independence Day in August
Afghanistan celebrates it's independence day on August 19. They got their independence from UK
Bolivia celebrates it's Independence Day on August 6th from Spain
Burkina Faso celebrates Independence Day from France on August 5
It celebrates Independence day on 15th August from France
Equador celebrates Independence Day on 10th August from Spain
Indonesia celebrates it's Independence Day on August 17, from the Japanese Empire
Both the Koreas celebrate it's Independence Day on August 15 from the Japanese Empire
