Man Killed In Shelling Of Frontline Community In Zaporizhzhia Region
Date
8/10/2024 7:18:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shelling of a frontline community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers fired on civilian buildings in the village of Novopavlivka of the Orikhivska community. An enemy missile hit the house of a couple. The woman was injured and the man died on the spot," the statement said.
Read also:
Woman wounded in Kherson
region by enemy drone attack
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the aggressor attacked more than 15 times during the day
Nikopol district.
The photo is illustrative
MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108540521
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.