عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Man Killed In Shelling Of Frontline Community In Zaporizhzhia Region

Man Killed In Shelling Of Frontline Community In Zaporizhzhia Region


8/10/2024 7:18:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and a woman was injured in the shelling of a frontline community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers fired on civilian buildings in the village of Novopavlivka of the Orikhivska community. An enemy missile hit the house of a couple. The woman was injured and the man died on the spot," the statement said.

Read also: Woman wounded in Kherson region by enemy drone attack

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the aggressor attacked more than 15 times during the day

Nikopol district.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108540521


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search