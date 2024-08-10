Man Killed In Shelling Of Frontline Community In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was killed and a woman was in the shelling of a frontline community in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers fired on civilian buildings in the village of Novopavlivka of the Orikhivska community. An enemy missile hit the house of a couple. The woman was injured and the man died on the spot," the statement said.

