Tractor Blows Up On Anti-Personnel Mine In Kherson Region
Date
8/10/2024 9:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A farming tractor blew up on an anti-personnel mine out in a field in the Bilozersk community, Kherson region. The driver sustained no injuries.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"A tractor drove over an explosive in a field. As a result of the blast, the equipment was damaged. Fortunately, the man was not injured," the statement reads.
The administration recalls that large swaths of farmland across the region remain mine-contaminated so any agricultural work on the fields not surveyed and cleared by sappers puts people's lives in jeopardy.
Read also:
Over 300K ha of farmland
put back into operation following demining
"Do not approach or touch whatever you find there under any circumstances. Move to a safe distance and inform rescuers or police," the regional administration urged residents.
As reported earlier, Kherson region remains under constant Russian shelling as almost every day, the enemy terrorizes civilians, destroys households, targets energy, gas, and other infrastructure facilities.
MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108540606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.