Israeli Airstrikes Kill 10 Gazans In Nuseirat, Khan Younis

Gaza, August 10 (Petra) - Israeli strikes killed 3 Palestinian citizens and others after an Israeli drone targeted two citizens in Camp 2 in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, "Petra" corespondent reported Saturday.In another attack, an Israeli jet killed 7 citizens and injured others after bombing a neighborhood southern Khan Younis in the southern coastal enclave.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.