Moh Has Approved First Members Of Council For Restoration Of Okhmatdyt

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has approved the first eight members of the Council to oversee the restoration of the destroyed buildings of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt.

This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Health , Ukrinform reports.

"These are representatives of the philanthropists who made the largest donations, international technical assistance projects, missions of foreign countries in Ukraine, international and intergovernmental organisations and foundations, as well as one representative of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Ohmatdyt", the statement said.

In particular, they are UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jaco Silier, Health Specialist of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Ukraine Ihor Katsitadze, Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Ukraine Donatas Butkus, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC National Energy Company Ukrenergo, Nazar Kupybida, Member of the Board of Directors, Vice President for Finance of JSC Concern GALNAFTOGAZ, and Yulia Vysotska, Director of PJSC Research and Production Association PRACTICE.

The Ministry of Healthcare was represented by Yevhen Honchar, Head of the Policy Formation Unit for the Medical Guarantees and Medical Services Programme of the Healthcare Services Department of the Ministry of Healthcare. Olena Larina, a leading specialist in internal control at the Ohmatdyt National Children's Hospital, was appointed to the Board.

As the Ministry of Health reminded, the Recovery Council is an advisory body of the Ministry of Health that ensures public participation and control over the implementation of measures related to the restoration of the functioning of the NSCNS "Ohmatdyt" as a result of damage (destruction) of buildings and equipment as a result of a missile attack by the aggressor state on 08 July 2024, at the expense of funds raised in this regard for the restoration of the NSCNS "Ohmatdyt".

The selection of seven representatives of public associations, their unions, charitable organisations working in the areas of corruption prevention, patient protection, healthcare development, professional associations of healthcare workers or in the field of architecture and urban planning to join the Board of Directors of the Okhmatdyt Reconstruction is currently underway.

The selection will be made by rating voting of the already approved members of the Council based on the results of reviewing the submitted applications.

In order to apply for participation, members of the public who meet the criteria specified in the Regulations on the Council for Monitoring the Restoration of Destroyed (Damaged) Buildings of the National Children's Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt" of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine must fill out and send the form at the link no later than 14 August 2024 (inclusive).

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on 8 July, Russia carried out a terrorist attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, destroying one building of the hospital and damaging the surgical and new buildings of the hospital.

After the Russian terrorist shelling, UAH 312 million of donations were directly transferred to the charity account of the National Children's Hospital "Okhmatdyt", UAH 378 million to the account of the charity fund "Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood", and UAH 320 million was raised on the UNITED-24 platform. UAH 100 million was allocated by the government from the reserve fund.

Also, American philanthropist Howard Buffett, after analysing all the equipment that was damaged, allocated USD 11.2 million, but the assistance will be provided in the form of equipment, not funds to accounts. Separately, the Lithuanian government allocated USD 1 million. And the German government announced its intention to allocate EUR10 million.

On 19 July, the Charitable Foundation "Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood" announced a tender for the current repair and interior decoration of the building of the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Complex of the National Specialised Hospital "Okhmatdyt".

Bud-Technology, a Zaporizhzhia-based company, was selected among 14 bidders. The Nashi Hroshi project noted that the winner's offer was more expensive than the other bidders, and that the company did not have the appropriate equipment to carry out the necessary work.

On 2 August, Health Minister Viktor Liashko said that the funds raised by the Okhmatdyt - Healthy Childhood charity foundation to restore the hospital after the Russian terrorist attack would be transferred to the treasury accounts of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Hospital. Their use will be monitored by the Audit and Supervisory Board, and a tender for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt will be held through Prozorro.

On 5 August, the Ministry of Health approved the Regulations on the Council for Controlling the Restoration of Destroyed (Damaged) Buildings of the National Children's Specialised Hospital Okhmatdyt - the Okhmatdyt Restoration Council. It will consist of 15 people, who will be approved by the Ministry of Health in two stages. At the first stage, it will identify the benefactors who have made the largest donations, as well as one representative from the ministry and the hospital. At the second stage, seven representatives of NGOs working in the areas of corruption prevention and patient protection will be selected.