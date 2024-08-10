Oleh Doroshchuk - Sixth In High Jump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The athletics competitions of the XXXIII Summer Olympic Games are coming to an end in Paris (France).

Ukrainian Oleh Doroshchuk took 6th place in the high jump with a result of 2.31 metres, Ukrinform reports.

The winners were New Zealander Hamish Kerr and American Shelby McEwen, who cleared 2.36 metres in the final on the first attempt.

Qatar's Mutaz Barshim became the bronze medallist (2.34).

The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.

Photo: Getty Images/Global Images Ukraine.