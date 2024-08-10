Turkmenistan Ready To Start Work On TAPI In Afghanistan
8/10/2024 3:15:13 PM
Turkmenistan is ready to start work on the
Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project
in Afghanistan's territory, Azernews reports.
Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov announced this during an
online meeting with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani
Baradar.
The sides also discussed economic, transit, trade, and political
cooperation between their countries.
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has completed the
construction of a 214-kilometer section of the gas pipeline passing
through Turkmen territory and has fully prepared it for
operation.
It is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually
transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an
1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second-largest gas
field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the
border of India with Pakistan.
