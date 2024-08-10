Zelensky: Ukraine Proves That It Really Knows How To Restore Justice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice.

This is stated in a message posted on , Ukrinform reports.

Video: OP

"This week I would like to note all our - combat brigades that are really effectively defending our country, destroying the occupier. We do not ignore the entire frontline. Every direction, every point of combat engagement. Sumy region, Kharkiv region, all areas in Donetsk region, including the most difficult ones - Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kramatorsk - and the south of our country. There is something to thank the Ukrainian soldiers for everywhere," Zelensky stressed.

He particularly praised the 47th and 110th separate mechanised brigades in the Pokrovsk sector.

"Well done, guys! Also, the 1st separate assault battalion, the 35th separate marine brigade, the 54th separate mechanised brigade, the 57th and 59th separate motorised infantry brigades, the 77th separate airmobile brigade and the 100th separate mechanised brigade. I would also like to thank the special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine for their actions in the Southern sector," the President stressed.

Russian strike on Kostiantynivka“deliberate terror” -

He said that Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi had already reported several times today - on the frontline and Ukrainian actions and the pushing of the war into the territory of the aggressor.

"I am grateful to each of our Defence Forces units that ensure this. Ukraine proves that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor," Zelensky stressed.

As Ukrinfor reported, 72 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day, with Russian troops most actively attacking in the Pokrovsk sector and firing from the air at the border of Sumy region.