Mali Orders Swedish Ambassador To Leave Within 72 Hours
Date
8/10/2024 7:17:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The order comes days after a Swedish government minister
announced that aid to Mali would be 'phased out',
Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Sweden's ambassador to Bamako has been summoned and ordered to
leave the country within 72 hours because of a“hostile” statement
by a Swedish minister, Mali's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says.
Mali's move on Friday came days after Sweden's Minister for
international development cooperation and trade, Johan Forssell,
said the government had decided to phase out aid to Mali.
MENAFN10082024000195011045ID1108539755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.