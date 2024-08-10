Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 10: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Rises By Rs 160

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 10) is Rs 6,445 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,031 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram - Rs 6,445 (Rs 6,425 on Aug 9)

8 gram- Rs 51,560 (Rs 51,400)

10 gram- Rs 64,450 (Rs 64,250)

100 gram- Rs 6,44,500 (Rs 6,42,500)



1 gram- Rs 7,031 (Rs 7,009)

8 gram- Rs 56,248 (Rs 56,072)

10 gram- Rs 70,310 (Rs 70,090)

100 gram- Rs 7,03,100 (Rs 7,00,900)



1 gram- Rs 5,273 (Rs 5,257)

8 gram- Rs 42,184 (Rs 42,056)

10 gram- Rs 52,730 (Rs 52,570)

100 gram- Rs 5,27,300 (Rs 5,25,700)

