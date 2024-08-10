Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Ecuador On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Saturday a congratulatory cable to the President of Ecuador Daniel Noboa on his country's National Day, wishing him good health and further progress and prosperity. (pickup previous)
