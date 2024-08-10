Russia's War Losses Up By 1,660 In Past Day
Date
8/10/2024 2:17:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have amounted to an estimated 589,700, including 1,660 killed and wounded in the past day.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,441 Russian tanks (+7 over the past day), 16,350 (+9) armored combat vehicles, 16,605 (+69) artillery systems, 1,143 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 918 (+2) air defense systems, 366 warplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,372 (+47) UAVs, 2,425 (+1) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 22,453 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,789 (+20) units of specialized equipment.
Read also:
U.S. announces $125M security assistance package for Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a single Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier was spotted on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Saturday morning, as per Ukraine's Navy.
MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108539330
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.