Russia's War Losses Up By 1,660 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's combat casualties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have amounted to an estimated 589,700, including 1,660 killed and wounded in the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,441 Russian tanks (+7 over the past day), 16,350 (+9) armored combat vehicles, 16,605 (+69) artillery systems, 1,143 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, ​​918 (+2) air defense systems, 366 warplanes, 327 helicopters, 13,372 (+47) UAVs, 2,425 (+1) missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 22,453 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers, and ​​2,789 (+20) units of specialized equipment.

U.S. announces $125M security assistance package for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a single Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier was spotted on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Saturday morning, as per Ukraine's Navy.