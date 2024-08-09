Palestinian Authority Receives €43 Million In Salary Payments From EU

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 9 (Petra)-- The European Union contributed €43 million to assist the Palestinian Authority in covering the salaries and pensions of its West civil staff.Due to the prolonged economic crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory, the Palestinian Authority continues to face extremely difficult circumstances. This funding will assist it in meeting some of its obligations to Palestinian services. The sporadic payments of the Palestinian clearance tax and Israel's ongoing deductions significantly worsen the situation.Through the first installment of short-term emergency financial help to the Palestinian Authority, the European Union contributes €43 million. The majority of civil personnel who work in the social areas of education and health are the target of the payment."The European Union continues to make significant contributions to the Palestinian Authority budget, at the most critical times, to help pay the salaries of civil servants and pensioners. We are supporting Palestinian teachers, health personnel and social workers who are crucial for education, health and social welfare services. Our contributions to civil servants salaries and pensions demonstrate once more our enduring support for Palestinian state-building efforts. The EU continues to call on Israel to stop its deductions the Palestinian tax revenues and to respects its commitments under the existing agreements. In addition, Israel should take immediate steps to improve the deteriorating economic situation in the occupied Palestinian territory such as removing the access restrictions on Palestinian workers. The EU and its Member States remain the most reliable and committed donors and partners to the Palestinian people," said the Deputy EU Representative Maria Velasco.