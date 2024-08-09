Lebanon Supports Joint U.S., Egypt, Qatar Statement For Finalising Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Aug 10 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, announced yesterday, the Lebanese supports the joint statement by the U.S., Egypt and Qatar, which calls for efforts to finalise a Gaza ceasefire and a prisoner-hostage exchange deal.

“The Lebanese government recognises the importance of finalising the ceasefire agreement and releasing the hostages and detainees,” Bou Habib said, after meeting with Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, according to a statement from the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

He emphasised that,“there is no room for further delay” and urged all parties to expedite the release of hostages, initiate the ceasefire, and implement the agreement without hesitation.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the United States, Egypt, and Qatar urged Israel and Hamas to resume urgent discussion on Aug 15, in Doha or Cairo, to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the ceasefire deal without further delay.

Cairo, Doha, and Washington mediated a week-long truce between Israel and Hamas that ended in late Nov, 2023, which included a swap between Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages and more humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza. Yet, later mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement have not been fruitful.– NNN-NNA

