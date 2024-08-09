Eight Of Those Killed In Shelling Of Kostyantynivka Are Still Unidentified

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight of the 14 people who died as a result of a Russian air strike on a supermarket in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, remain unidentified.

According to Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this in Telegram .

"The number of is 43 people. As of 19:30, law enforcement officers have received 8 reports of missing persons, including three children," the statement said.

According to preliminary data, the air strike was carried out by an Kh-38 missile.

As Ukrinform reported, on the afternoon of 9 August, Russians struck a shopping centre in Kostiantynivka, where about 50 people could have been at the time. Three children may be among the 14 dead whose bodies were found under the ruins of a supermarket destroyed by Russian shelling in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Photo: Telegram/Vadim Filashkin